Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 9,585 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.44 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

