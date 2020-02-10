Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,059.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $859.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $578.61 and a twelve month high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

