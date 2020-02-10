Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 577.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 386.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

