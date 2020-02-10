Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Digital Turbine worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.00 on Monday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.75 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. National Securities started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

