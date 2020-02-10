Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

