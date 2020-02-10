Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 16,220 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 661,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,051 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 401,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 46,489 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,129,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 352,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU opened at $32.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.