Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

