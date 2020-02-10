Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG opened at $213.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.87. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.53 and a fifty-two week high of $216.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

