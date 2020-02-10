Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €850.00 by UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

