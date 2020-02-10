aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $52.29 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $52.29 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ABCC, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bancor Network, BCEX, IDEX, ABCC, Tokenomy, Koinex, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, BigONE, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bibox, GOPAX, OKEx, Allbit, Huobi, Binance and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

