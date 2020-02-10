Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $840.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.