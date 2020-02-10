AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.