AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $23.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

AES stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 196,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

