Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $68.96 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, IDAX and HADAX. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000785 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 346,681,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,860,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Crex24, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Koinex, IDAX, FCoin, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Mercatox, OKEx, HADAX, BitMart, ZB.COM, BigONE, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

