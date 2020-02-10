AGCO Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. AGCO has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

