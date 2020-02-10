AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

