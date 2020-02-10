Agora (VOTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85,194.00

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Agora has traded up 141.6% against the US dollar. Agora has a total market capitalization of $85,194.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agora token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Agora

Agora's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. The official message board for Agora is medium.com/agorablockchain. The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote.

The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agora using one of the exchanges listed above.

