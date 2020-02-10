Agrocoin (AGRO) Tops One Day Volume of $151,823.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last week, Agrocoin has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $151,823.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

AGRO is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

