AidCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $946.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $444,371.00 and approximately $946.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.