Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,041,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

National Beverage stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

