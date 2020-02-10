Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $235.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.89 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

