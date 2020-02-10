Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,970 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 92.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 123.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $552,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.22. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

