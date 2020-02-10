Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,717 Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

