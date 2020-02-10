Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,957 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

