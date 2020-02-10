Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 53,082 Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Denny’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of DENN opened at $20.98 on Monday. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.