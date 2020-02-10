Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.01 Million in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.