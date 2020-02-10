Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

