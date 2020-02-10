Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $82.04 on Monday. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

