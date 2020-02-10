Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

