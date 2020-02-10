Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $182.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.