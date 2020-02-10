Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 438.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $138,236.00. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 98,867 shares of company stock worth $4,252,138. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

AGO opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

