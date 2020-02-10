Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.43.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.