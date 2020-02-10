Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.