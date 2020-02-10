Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

