Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,918 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,881,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,187,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,922,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $247.26 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

