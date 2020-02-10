Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,588 shares of company stock worth $7,089,920. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

