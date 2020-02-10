Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

