Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

ACDVF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ACDVF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

