Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.18 ($13.00).

AF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

AF opened at €8.81 ($10.25) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.85. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

