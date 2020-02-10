Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 265.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $251.71. 861,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,195. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.85 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.64.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

