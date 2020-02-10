Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $249.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.64. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $251.62. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

