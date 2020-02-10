AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was downgraded by CLSA to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AirAsia Group Berhad in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIABF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

