Airbus (AIR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Airbus (EPA: AIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2020 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/31/2020 – Airbus was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($169.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($170.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €157.00 ($182.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($206.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Airbus was given a new €158.00 ($183.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($170.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Airbus was given a new €143.00 ($166.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA AIR traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €136.62 ($158.86). 668,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.03.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

