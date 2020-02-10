Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0004

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Akroma has a total market cap of $8,137.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

