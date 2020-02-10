Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$5.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$7.66.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

