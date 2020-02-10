Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alamos Gold.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 64.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 862,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,123,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. 1,866,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,104. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.09.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.