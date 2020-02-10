Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Alcoa worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

