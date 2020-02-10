Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 15,919 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $95,208.45.

On Monday, November 18th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

