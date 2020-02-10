Alexander Derrick Sells 15,000 Shares of City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) Stock

City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

LON:CPC opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08. City Pub Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get City Pub Group alerts:

CPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on City Pub Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.