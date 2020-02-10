Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $169.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 145,713 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,764,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.